Real Estate Investment Trusts: Where REITs Fit in Portfolios

The real estate investment trust sector has grown from around 20 companies in the 1970s to 155 companies in 2025. Today REITs own about 10% of commercial real estate properties in the United States.

The common market wisdom is that REITs offer a hedge against inflation—but recent data shows that performance in inflationary environments may be overstated.

Here’s what financial advisors need to know about the true benefits and risks of investing in REITs. For a deeper dive into investment fundamentals, download the full Real Estate Investment Trusts Industry Landscape.