Travel Industry Quarterly Report: Q3 2026

Persistent inflation and a cooling labor market are squeezing discretionary spending, and air travel is feeling it first within the travel sector. Hotels and cruise lines are proving more resilient for now, with steady cruise sales suggesting pricing power and pent-up demand still have room to run. These diverging trends point to a travel sector where performance depends heavily on which mode of travel, and which operator, investors are looking at.

So, what does this mean for travel stocks heading into the rest of 2026? For investors, advisors, and asset managers tracking the travel sector, this divergence is the story: uniform caution across air, land, and sea would miss where the real opportunities and risks are concentrated. Download Morningstar’s Q3 2026 Travel Pulse to know which travel stocks to look out for.