Advisors Are Using AI Everywhere. Is It Actually Creating Value?

It may be for the best that advisors do not find much value aligned with advisor core competencies from generative AI, as it maintains the value of working with an advisor over just using generative AI alone. These are the areas where human advisors create the most meaningful value, and where relationships, empathy, context, and judgment matter most. The fact that AI isn't replacing these capabilities helps reinforce why clients continue to seek advice from people rather than software alone.

That doesn’t mean AI has no role to play. It can certainly support advisors and help create space for more meaningful client interactions. But advisors should be careful not to let AI interfere with the personal connection, deep understanding, and tailored recommendations that define great advice.

One related question is what advisors do with the time they gain from AI. Some may reinvest those hours into serving clients more deeply. Others may use the efficiency gains to grow their client base. Interestingly, we found no evidence that advisors using AI more extensively were spending significantly more time with clients than advisors using AI less often.

This may mean a few things:

Advisors may be redirecting time savings toward business growth rather than client interactions. Advisors may not be gaining much time back from their use of AI at this stage.

Either way, advisors would be wise to track their efficiency gains and make deliberate decisions on how they will redistribute their recovered time.