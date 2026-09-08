Generative AI in Advice: Where Advisors Find Real Value

The pressure to adopt AI is real, but the path forward isn't obvious. New tools appear constantly, each promising to reshape AI and financial planning, yet their value shifts as fast as the technology itself.

This report cuts through the noise to show where AI productivity for financial advisors is worth the time, money, and effort—and where it falls short.

Drawing on a study of experienced, high-performing financial advisors, this research examines how advisors use AI in practice and which use cases deliver consistent value. We look closely at AI client communication for advisors, note-taking, and administrative work, while explaining why AI adoption in financial advice doesn't always translate into results. The findings offer a clear framework for deciding where to invest your effort—now and as technology evolves.