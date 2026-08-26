Asia Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Where to Invest After Q2

Asian equities posted strong gains in the second quarter of 2026, but technology stocks did nearly all of the work, reshaping the region's market makeup along the way. So where does that leave the rest of the market heading into the third quarter?

Morningstar’s Q3 2026 Asia Equity Market Outlook analyzes our Asian equity research coverage by sector performance and valuations, global and regional policy impacts, equity market outlooks in China, Japan, and the Asian regions, and more. Get the full report.