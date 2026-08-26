Is China's AI Boom a Consumer Bust?

Morningstar’s latest China equities report explores how AI infrastructure growth and shifting consumer behavior are reshaping opportunity sets in 2026. While AI-driven hardware and supply chain enablers such as power equipment and PCBs are seeing strong momentum, valuations remain uneven, requiring selective positioning.

The report highlights how global portfolio managers are balancing exposure between AI beneficiaries and underappreciated segments like internet platforms and traditional consumer names. At the same time, new consumption trends are emerging despite deflationary pressures, with growth concentrated in leisure, travel, and niche categories. Together, these insights help financial professionals identify resilient opportunities and build more diversified, globally informed portfolios.