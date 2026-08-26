Europe Equity Outlook: Opportunities Become More Selective

European equities have regained their footing after a volatile second quarter.

As geopolitical tensions eased, inflation expectations moderated, and investor confidence returned, markets recovered much of the ground lost earlier this year.

The rebound has been encouraging, but it also raises a new question for investors: Where can you still find value now that European equities have recovered from their second-quarter selloff?

The latest Morningstar Europe Equity Market Outlook report finds that while broad market discounts have narrowed, attractive opportunities remain for investors willing to look beyond headline performance. From mid-cap stocks to overlooked sectors and AI-driven technology trends, here are six themes shaping the European equity market in the third quarter of 2026.