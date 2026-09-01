2026 Utility Trends: AI, Data Centers, and Renewables

Even though a late-2025 fade allowed technology stocks to finish the year as the top-performing sector, utilities beat the market for the third time in four years and are up 70% from their bottom in late 2023.

Utilities’ strong fundamentals and growth opportunities suggest this rally could continue even amid ongoing economic and market uncertainty.

Given the evolving sector, financial advisors must stay informed on key trends to initiate valuable conversations and support clients.

Our 2026 Utilities Outlook report analyzes utilities sector trends like renewable energy, customer affordability, and data centers to identify their potential impact across different states and regions of the US, and top utilities stock picks.

Here’s a snapshot of the top utility industry trends covered in the report: