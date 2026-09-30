Nowadays it is hard to have a conversation in the retirement space without talking about the two largest trends reshaping our industry: the convergence of public and private markets and artificial intelligence, or AI. While we have typically viewed these trends in isolation, it is worth exploring how they intertwine.

A few weeks ago, Nvidia announced a partnership with multiple private asset managers, including Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs, and KKR, to establish AI compute infrastructure financing platforms to mobilize more than $500 billion in capital.

This news is a big deal, but possibly not surprising. It represents a continuation of Nvidia’s business strategy to finance an ecosystem of neoclouds and open-source models that increases its chip and infrastructure dominance, while reducing the risk of only one or a handful of buyers purchasing their products.

The most striking aspect of these agreements is the attempt to make graphics processing units, or GPUs, and AI computing infrastructure a financeable asset class.

Traditionally, microchips have been bad collateral for long-dated debt financing. Moore’s law observes that the number of transistors in a chip doubles every two years, implying that old chips would need to double their efficiency or halve their price to compete. Thus, the value of an old chip declines precipitously, making its useful life quite short. Furthermore, new technologies might change chip requirements, necessitating full redesigns that further shorten their lifetimes.

How, then, is Nvidia proposing that private asset managers finance this as infrastructure?

For starters, Nvidia isn’t focusing only on financing chips, but data centers—or as they call them, data factories. Nvidia not only manufactures chips but also designs systems and networking solutions. In other words, Nvidia’s relevance in the AI buildout is so disproportionate that its products account for more than half of a data center's bill of materials.

Second, data centers have been shown to pay off their construction costs extremely quickly. For example, SpaceX’s data center costs are being recovered in a single year by leasing computing capacity to Anthropic. The expected lifetimes of these data centers and their servers are materially longer.

In fact, hyperscalers—Big Tech companies—have increased the depreciation cycles of their servers and GPUs to between five and six years. Some will argue that they’re trying to reduce their depreciation expenses by spreading the cost over more years; however, this increase in lifespan seems to reflect current market utilization trends.

A final element that private asset managers have most likely been paying attention to is the secondary markets for servers and chips. Surprisingly, contrary to history and market predictions, compute rental prices continue to rise due to a lack of supply and strong demand.

This phenomenon makes GPUs and servers an excellent collateral for debt.

As we have seen, Nvidia has a clear interest in lowering the costs of financing the AI buildout and making its products more accessible to its clients. Nvidia also has a compelling argument to make this buildout financeable with debt.

But what’s in it for the asset managers?