Biopharma Industry Trends 2026: Growth, Innovation, and Patent Risks

In 2028, the biopharmaceutical industry will face one of the heaviest patent loss years since the patent cliff of 2012-14. Upcoming hits include blockbuster drugs from Pfizer PFE, Bristol BMY, and Merck MRK.

However, we believe that growth from newer products and new drug launches will more than counter declines.

Obesity drugs drive sales growth from the pipeline, including potential launches of next-generation products from Eli Lilly LLY and Novo Nordisk NVO. In oncology, innovation includes modified antibodies, cell therapy, and gene-based therapies. Advancements in immunology and cardiology are also driving significant industry growth from the pipeline through 2030 and beyond.

Morningstar analysts cover over 40 companies in the biopharmaceutical industry with a wide range of market capitalizations. Here, we break down biopharma industry trends and opportunities for advisors selecting stocks and making investment decisions.

For our complete look, download the biopharmaceutical industry report.