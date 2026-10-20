Economic Moat Ratings: How Competitive Advantages Stack Up

While businesses with sustainable competitive advantages are rare, history shows that some companies have been able to withstand the onslaught of competition—often becoming wealth-compounding machines.

The Morningstar Economic Moat Rating refers to how likely a company is to keep competitors at bay for an extended period. Morningstar has developed the concept into a comprehensive framework that can be applied consistently across a broad, global list of companies.

Our comprehensive guide shares actionable tips, resources, and tools to help you support clients and make more informed investing decisions.