US Drug Distribution: GLP-1s, Prices, and Outlook

It’s not just drugmakers reshaping the pharmaceutical sector; distributors are rapidly transforming, too. While most investors and policymakers focus on rising prescription drug prices or direct-to-consumer offerings, the engine quietly driving the entire pharmaceutical supply chain is gaining strength.

Today, the industry is both highly concentrated and evolving, with three companies controlling more than 90% of the market and expanding beyond logistics into data, services, and strategic partnerships.

As new therapies, specialty drugs, and shifting pricing dynamics reshape healthcare, distributors are positioned to benefit from strong demand even as margin pressures persist. For a complete look at what is driving growth in the industry and what tactics distributors are using to maintain a competitive edge, download the full US Drug Distribution landscape report.