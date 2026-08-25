How to Invest in GLP-1 Drugs: Stocks and Funds to Watch

Since 2022, the GLP-1 drug market has nearly quadrupled in size as more patients use the weight-loss medication to treat diabetes and obesity. We expect the market to reach $180 billion by 2034 based on the drug innovations in the pipeline.

While we think Eli Lilly LLY will continue to hold more than 50% market share, we see underappreciated room for innovation from Novo Nordisk NVO and new entrants. Here’s how financial advisors and clients can invest in obesity drugs as part of their long-term strategy.

For a complete breakdown of investment opportunities, including the public and private firm pipeline, download the full GLP-1 Market report.