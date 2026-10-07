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US Utilities Analysis 2026: Key Utilities Industry Trends Shaping Growth
While higher interest rates have created near-term headwinds, Morningstar continues to expect utilities to deliver steady earnings growth supported by rising electricity demand and infrastructure investment. Although higher interest rates and inflation have weighed on valuations in recent months, utilities continue to benefit from powerful growth drivers, including rising electricity demand, renewable energy investment, grid modernization, and data center development.
Given the evolving sector, financial advisors and investors need to stay informed on the trends shaping utility performance, investment opportunities, and long-term growth. Drawing on Morningstar's latest research, this overview highlights the most important utilities industry trends influencing the utilities sector outlook 2026.
For a comprehensive analysis and our latest stock picks, download each of our utility reports:
- US Utilities Outlook (Annual | January)
- US Utilities Industry Landscape (Annual | August/September)
- US Utilities Industry Pulse (Quarterly)
Together, these reports provide Morningstar's latest perspective on utility valuations, industry trends, electricity demand growth, renewable energy development, data center expansion, and investment opportunities across the sector.
Recent Performance in the Utilities Sector
Utilities have demonstrated remarkable resilience over the past several years. Although utility stocks have recently lagged the broader market, earnings growth and long-term infrastructure investment remain supportive.
Morningstar currently views the sector as slightly undervalued. Following a pullback during 2026, utility valuations have become more attractive as earnings continue to grow. Sector wide earnings are expected to increase approximately 6%-8% annually over the next several years, supported by rising electricity demand and expanding capital investment programs.
What's Trending: Renewable Energy Continues to Drive Investment
One of the most important utilities industry trends remains the continued expansion of renewable energy.
Federal policy certainty has accelerated solar and battery-storage investment, while renewable development pipelines remain robust through 2030. Solar continues to be the fastest-growing renewable generation technology, supported by declining costs, flexibility in project siting, and increasing storage adoption.
Battery storage has become particularly important as utilities work to improve reliability and ensure renewable resources can meet growing electricity demand. Together, solar, storage, and transmission investments are reshaping utility capital plans across the country.
Regulatory Landscape and Customer Affordability
State and federal regulation continue to play a central role in utility performance. As utilities invest billions in new infrastructure, regulators must balance those investment needs with customer affordability concerns. Rising electricity bills and inflation remain important considerations as utilities seek approvals for new capital projects and rate increases.
Constructive regulatory relationships remain critical because they influence how effectively utilities can recover costs, earn returns on investment, and fund future infrastructure development.
Data Center Demand Is Reshaping the Utilities Sector Outlook 2026
Historically, US electricity demand closely tracked economic growth. After 2000, efficiency gains and changing industrial patterns caused demand growth to flatten for much of the following decade.
Morningstar expects electricity demand growth to accelerate meaningfully from the relatively flat growth rates experienced during much of the past decade. Artificial intelligence, data centers, electrification, and manufacturing investment are creating a new era of electricity demand growth, representing one of the most significant opportunities for utilities in decades.
The commercialization of AI is driving rapid data center expansion, and Morningstar expects US data center electricity demand to quadruple by 2030. Growth is no longer concentrated solely in traditional hubs such as Northern Virginia and Texas. Utilities in the Midwest and Southeast are increasingly benefiting from new projects and associated infrastructure investments.
Advisors and investors should approach this opportunity with a balanced perspective. While growth expectations remain strong, utilities must still navigate permitting requirements, infrastructure timelines, regulatory approvals, and supply-chain constraints. Data center demand remains one of the sector's largest opportunities but also one of its most important variables to monitor.
Utilities Sector Outlook 2026
Electricity Demand and Infrastructure Growth
To support growing electricity demand, utilities are accelerating capital investment across generation, transmission, and distribution systems.
Industry estimates referenced by Morningstar project approximately $1.4 trillion of utility investment between 2026 and 2030. Utilities are expanding grids, upgrading equipment, and preparing infrastructure for new manufacturing facilities, renewable energy projects, and data centers. These investments create earnings-growth opportunities while supporting reliability and system resilience.
Power Generation Outlook
Meeting future electricity demand will require a combination of renewable energy expansion and natural gas generation.
Morningstar expects renewable energy and natural gas to remain the primary sources of new generation capacity over the next decade. Solar generation is forecast to continue growing rapidly, while coal generation declines further. Nuclear generation is expected to remain relatively stable as policymakers look for reliable, low-carbon power sources.
Taken together, these trends suggest the sector's growth profile is materially stronger than it was only a few years ago, supporting a favorable utilities sector outlook 2026.
Current Utilities Market Snapshot
Interest Rates, Inflation, and Dividend Yields
Despite stronger growth prospects, higher interest rates continue to challenge utility valuations.
The spread between utility dividend yields and Treasury yields has reached one of its widest discounts in nearly two decades. While utilities remain attractive for investors seeking income and stability, rising rates have shifted investor attention toward growth-oriented sectors. This also suggests that investors are relying on utilities more for growth than dividend yield.
Inflation and customer affordability remain closely watched concerns. Utilities must continue balancing infrastructure investment needs with the impact of higher electricity costs on consumers. Regulatory decisions regarding rate increases and cost recovery will remain important factors influencing future returns.
Understanding the US Utilities Landscape: Investment Opportunities
Utilities remain central to the energy system and appear positioned for long-term growth.
Traditionally known for stable cash flows and dependable dividends, the sector is increasingly benefiting from growth drivers such as electrification, renewable energy development, data center expansion, and grid modernization. As a result, investors are placing greater emphasis on utilities' ability to grow earnings rather than simply provide income.
Based on Morningstar's latest analysis, current utility opportunities include:
These companies benefit from attractive valuation profiles, constructive growth opportunities, and exposure to many of the secular trends reshaping the sector.
What Advisors and Investors Should Watch Next
As utilities enter what may be their strongest growth period in decades, advisors and investors should focus on several key themes:
Electricity Demand Growth. AI, electrification, data centers, and manufacturing investment are creating a stronger long-term electricity demand outlook.
Data Center Expansion. The pace of AI infrastructure growth will remain one of the most important drivers of utility investment and earnings opportunities.
Grid Modernization. Utilities continue increasing investment in transmission, distribution, and generation assets to meet future demand.
Regulatory Outcomes and Affordability. Customer affordability concerns and regulatory decisions will continue influencing utility returns and investment plans.
Renewable Energy Development. Solar, battery storage, and related infrastructure investments remain among the most important utilities industry trends to watch.
Morningstar's research suggests the sector is entering a new growth cycle driven by rising electricity demand, infrastructure investment, and evolving energy markets. For investors and advisors, understanding these trends and monitoring volatility will be essential to identifying opportunities across the utility landscape.
Go Deeper with Morningstar Direct
The US utilities sector is undergoing a transformation driven by renewable energy expansion, increasing electricity demand, infrastructure investment, and evolving market dynamics.
Deepen your analysis with Morningstar Direct. Access analyst-driven utilities research, fair value estimates, sector outlooks, and company-level insights to evaluate investment opportunities across the utility sector.
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