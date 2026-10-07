US Utilities Analysis 2026: Key Utilities Industry Trends Shaping Growth

While higher interest rates have created near-term headwinds, Morningstar continues to expect utilities to deliver steady earnings growth supported by rising electricity demand and infrastructure investment. Although higher interest rates and inflation have weighed on valuations in recent months, utilities continue to benefit from powerful growth drivers, including rising electricity demand, renewable energy investment, grid modernization, and data center development.

Given the evolving sector, financial advisors and investors need to stay informed on the trends shaping utility performance, investment opportunities, and long-term growth. Drawing on Morningstar's latest research, this overview highlights the most important utilities industry trends influencing the utilities sector outlook 2026.

For a comprehensive analysis and our latest stock picks, download each of our utility reports:

Together, these reports provide Morningstar's latest perspective on utility valuations, industry trends, electricity demand growth, renewable energy development, data center expansion, and investment opportunities across the sector.