US Renewable Energy Market: 2026 Q3

Rising electricity demand from AI data centers is fueling a resurgence in natural gas generation, even as solar, wind, and battery storage continue to account for the bulk of new US capacity additions. Utilities and developers are adopting a dual strategy of expanding renewable capacity while also rebuilding the natural gas pipeline for reliability and flexible deployment.

Meanwhile, trade, tax, and monetary policy are creating mixed outcomes across renewable energy markets: solar module pricing remains elevated in the US due to trade restrictions, wind installations spiked ahead of tax credit deadlines, and battery storage keeps posting the fastest growth of any renewable technology.

For investors and industry stakeholders, understanding where policy, demand, and technology intersect is essential to assessing opportunity in this market. Get the full picture on US renewable energy trends today.