2026 Utilities Outlook Report



The utilities sector has had a rollercoaster of performance the past few years, with 2024 flipping the script from 2023. Last year, utilities enjoyed a 27% return, also making the sector fairly valued. To help investors understand the utilities landscape, our researchers outline key themes for 2026:

Data centers

Customer bill affordability

Renewable energy



Our 2026 Utilities Outlook analyzes the factors influencing each of these key themes, their potential impact across different states and regions of the US, and top utilities stock picks.



Download the full report to uncover which utility sector stocks can bolster your investing strategy.