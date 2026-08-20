Industry Landscape: Building Materials

The building materials sector is undergoing significant transformation, fueled by robust infrastructure investment, regulatory change, and the global shift toward sustainability. While market fragmentation remains a defining feature worldwide—regional markets like the United States and Europe show greater concentration. Growth prospects vary across regions, with Europe and US poised for long-term growth.

The shift toward low-carbon products is expected to benefit larger players with the scale and expertise to innovate. Discover which companies are best positioned to provide investment returns. Download the report to learn more.