How Does Investment Risk Tolerance Affect Portfolios?

As an advisor, your job is to not only help clients reach their goals—but feel comfortable in their investment decisions. Yet that idea of reassurance doesn’t look the same for all investors: While some love the thrill of watching their investments spike and tumble, others might cautiously guard their nest egg against any market whims.

So how accurately can you predict a client’s reaction to future downturns?

Our data shows that risk tolerance, a person’s willingness to take risks in exchange for the long-term possibility of reward, is a stable personality trait that allows advisors to engage with clients more confidently and create better-aligned portfolios. With a validated, psychometric approach to measuring risk tolerance, advisors can help clients stay the course during severe market volatility—creating clarity and trust when it matters most.

Here’s what advisors need to know.