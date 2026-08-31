How to Set Investors Up for Success With Risk Profiles

A risk profile is an assessment of an individual's willingness and ability to take on risk in their investment portfolio. It takes into account factors such as:

Risk tolerance, a psychological trait that reflects a client’s willingness to take risks to meet their financial goals. Risk tolerance may shift slightly after life events or as clients age, but when measured correctly, it remains remarkably stable.

Time horizon.

Prior investing experience

Investment knowledge.

Composure, or how badly you feel in the short run when markets lose money. Spoiler alert: Most folks don’t like to lose money. But that doesn’t mean they’re not willing to suffer short-term losses on the road to long-term value creation.

Capacity for loss.

Here's what some advisors get wrong.

However, many advisory firms use questionnaires with short-term outlooks or homegrown versions that don’t always lead to better client outcomes. In today’s environment of growing regulations, firms must understand how their risk profilers work.

What evidence backs up those risk assessments?

The stakes are high for business results, too. One Spectrem study found that on average, over 20% of clients leave their advisor in the first year. The top three reasons:

Lack of good communication and service. Lack of understanding of the client’s overall financial goals. Poor understanding of a client’s willingness to take risks.

Connecting the client to an appropriate portfolio has its own pitfalls. Often, risk profiling will drop investors into one of five or seven buckets associated with a target asset allocation.

For example, picture a client who’s a moderate risk-taker. She thinks of risk as uncertainty but feels confident about her investing decisions. Based on her risk profile, you might want to recommend a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio.

But what goes into that 60% stock allocation? Sub-asset classes can lead to meaningfully different levels of risk. Does your investor have exposure to international or emerging markets? What bonds are in her portfolio—corporate, high-yield, or government bonds?

Poor measuring sticks can also cause portfolios to get recategorized based on short-term market movements.

Any investment product with some amount of stocks will experience some volatility, but just because a portfolio has a down period doesn’t necessarily mean it’s suddenly unsuitable for your client. Yet many portfolio risk metrics make the mistake of focusing on short-term volatility.

A well-diversified moderate portfolio’s bout of poor performance doesn’t mean it’s unsuitable for a client who was properly profiled as a moderate investor. Instead of churning investors out of such a portfolio, most advisors want to keep their clients invested and guide them through the downturn. And the profiling tools and risk metrics they use should help them do just that.

There’s a more scientific way to think about risk. Here’s how Morningstar’s risk profile assessment works.