Direct Advisory Suite and Advisor Workstation
The table below lists over 70 investment report templates available within Direct Advisory Suite and Advisor Workstation. Report templates are available in the following categories:
- Portfolio
- Assessment
- Research
- Graphs
Portfolio Reports
Hypothetical - Portfolio (Three Returns)
Portfolio Snapshot™ (Three Returns, Quick Portfolio)
Portfolio Snapshot™ (Three Returns, Scenario Builder)
Portfolio Comparison (Three Returns, Quick Portfolio)
Portfolio Comparison (Three Returns, Scenario Builder)
Hypothetical - Portfolio
Investment Plan Summary
Investment Plan Summary (with Risk Comfort Range)
Goal Plan Summary
Performance Portfolio X-Ray® Report
Portfolio X-Ray® Report
Portfolio Snapshot™ (Scenario Builder)
Portfolio Snapshot™ (Quick Portfolio)
Hypothetical Portfolio Comparison
DC Plan Status Report
Interactive Web Report
Assessment Reports
Morningstar Risk Profiler: 10Q Risk Tolerance Results
Morningstar Risk Profiler: 25Q Risk Tolerance Results
Morningstar Risk Profiler: 10Q Risk Tolerance Results with Risk Comfort Range
Morningstar Risk Profiler: 25Q Risk Tolerance Results with Risk Comfort Range
FinaMetrica 10-Question Investor Profile
FinaMetrica 25-Question Investor Profile
Investor Preferences
DC Plan Comparison Report
Research Reports
Morningstar Managed Investment Report (MF)
Model Investment Detail
Carbon Report
Sustainability
Collective Investment Trust Investment Detail™
Mutual Fund Investment Detail™
Mutual Fund Comprehensive
Variable Annuity Subaccount Investment Detail™
Annuity Expense Analysis
Variable Life Subaccount Investment Detail™
Annuity Expense Analysis
Variable Life Subaccount Investment Detail™
ETF Investment Detail™
Closed End Investment Detail™
UIT Investment Detail™
529 Plan Summary
529 Portfolio Detail
Fund vs. Fund
Underlying Holdings
Price and Distribution Report
Share Class Comparison-Hypothetical Analysis
Fund Cost Comparison-Hypothetical Analysis
Single Investment Detail - Fee Disclosure Report
Single Investment Detail - Fee Disclosure Report (VA Version)
Portfolio Rolling Returns
Proposal Summary Report
Lifetime Income Fit Questionnaire
Hypothetical - Individual
Hypothetical Holdings Comparison
Stock Intersection
Portfolio Comparison
Portfolio Fee Disclosure Report
Portfolio Comparison Fee Disclosure Report
Graphs
Investment Growth
Correlation Matrix
Total Annual Return
Risk/Reward Scatterplot
Return vs. Category
Target Asset Allocation Robust
Premium Discount
Best Interest Scorecard
Annuity Decision
Risk Assessment
Needs Assessment
Historical Asset Allocation
Target Asset Allocation Basic
Target Asset Allocation With Description
Wealth Report
IRA Comparison and Roth Conversion Calculator
Morningstar Annuity Intelligence
The table below lists report templates available in Morningstar Annuity Intelligence.
Research Reports
Annuity Intelligence Report – Side-by-Side Comparison
Variable Annuity Subaccount Investment Detail
Annuity Expense Analyzer – VA Two Contract Exchange Report
FINRA-reviewed reports are considered as such only when accompanied by the necessary printed FINRA disclosures and a prospectus or equivalent, if appropriate. All reports that are not to be used as supplemental sales literature are clearly labeled “FINRA members: this report is for client reporting and/or internal use only.”
Morningstar, Inc. is not a FINRA-member firm.