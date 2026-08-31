Financial Advisor Trends: What 650 Advisors Said

Advisors who adopt goal-based financial planning are responding to a generational shift in mindset. From workplace culture to the proliferation of streaming services, today’s investors prioritize personalization and flexibility.

For example, newer investors often look for a flexible fee approach, instead of paying a commission or adopting an assets under management model.

Increasingly, newer investors treat advisors like doctors—they’re looking for a diagnosis of their financial goals, or a prescription for their financial concerns. Advisors who focus on goal-based planning may be able to attract younger clients who don’t necessarily have large portfolios, but are looking to pay for financial advice.

Beyond fee structures, goal-based financial planning is also useful for achieving personalization at every stage of the investor lifecycle. Whether a client is focused on accumulation, retirement, or drawdown, goal-based financial planning can help advisors drill into their priorities for that stage of life.

When clients were first asked about goals, they focused on items like college, retirement, and buying a house—but when presented with more options, they revealed underlying desires such as vacations and experiences.

Depending on the client, drawdown/retirement may be about travel, leaving a legacy, philanthropic aspirations, or some combination of them all. Software can help facilitate efficient goal-based client conversations, determine the risk profile for each goal, and customize recommendations as needed to optimize for each goal. With AI influencing client communication, now could be the time for advisory firms to evaluate their tech stacks.