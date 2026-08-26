How to Measure Portfolio Risk Exposure With the Risk Model

There are several ways to assess an investment portfolio’s risk. It’s essential to understand both a portfolio’s risk exposure and how it impacts the sources of return within that portfolio to help clients answer questions like: “Is my portfolio overexposed to risk from oil fluctuations?” Or, “Is my portfolio too concentrated in small-cap stocks right now?”

The Global Risk Model provides a powerful tool for making comparisons across portfolios and benchmarks on a standardized, objective basis. Create custom market scenarios, perform what-if analyses on market movements, and gauge their portfolio exposures to as many as 36 distinct factors.

Here, we highlight how the tool can help evaluate fund exposure to certain risk factors.