Rising Utility Bills and Their Impact on Earnings Growth

Utilities stocks have long been considered an attractive investment. Customer bills benefited from low interest rates and stable energy prices while investors enjoyed growing earnings and attractive returns.

However, utility bills are now on the rise. Electric utility prices were up 6% year over year in August for the third consecutive month. Gas utility prices were up 14% year over year in August, the highest of all spending categories, per the Department of Labor's monthly Consumer Price Index report.

The utilities sector is planning major infrastructure investments to keep up with demand. As such, regulators must choose whether customers or investors pay, and professional investors will need to keep an eye on policies and rate structures across state governments.

The US Utilities Sector report dives into consumer cost impacts, state-by-state data on regulatory updates, and top picks for US utilities poised for stable earnings.