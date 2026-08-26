European Utilities Lose Momentum, But New Buying Opportunities Emerge

European utilities lost their footing in the second quarter of 2026, ending a prolonged period of outperformance. Rising interest rates, shifting energy market dynamics, and uneven demand growth weighed on the sector. Yet, the pullback is also revealing compelling opportunities for long-term investors.

While the sector now appears broadly fairly valued, Morningstar Equity Research sees notable pockets of undervaluation, especially among regulated utilities. At the same time, structural themes—from electrification to US-driven energy demand—continue to reshape the outlook.

Download the full European Utilities report for deeper analysis, including detailed valuations, company rankings, and sensitivity insights across 19 European utilities.