Over the past few years, artificial intelligence has evolved from an abstract idea into an unignorable force shaping daily life across multiple industries—and it’s shaking up the way we think about investments.

US AI-focused fund assets under management peaked at $25.4 billion in January 2026 and still sit at around 75 times the November 2022 level despite the recent first-quarter 2026 pullback.

This fast-moving shift brings both opportunity and risk.

Our analysts assessed the fundamentals behind AI stocks and thematic mutual and exchange-traded funds. Here's where we see investment opportunities with AI exposure.