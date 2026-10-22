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How to Invest in AI: A Strategic Guide to Stock Picks and Sectors
Over the past few years, artificial intelligence has evolved from an abstract idea into an unignorable force shaping daily life across multiple industries—and it’s shaking up the way we think about investments.
US AI-focused fund assets under management peaked at $25.4 billion in January 2026 and still sit at around 75 times the November 2022 level despite the recent first-quarter 2026 pullback.
This fast-moving shift brings both opportunity and risk.
Our analysts assessed the fundamentals behind AI stocks and thematic mutual and exchange-traded funds. Here's where we see investment opportunities with AI exposure.
Investing in AI Stocks
Investors can directly buy shares of individual companies across the AI value chain, from software companies integrating AI into their products to the makers of semiconductors and other hardware.
However, this approach may come with significant risks.
- Buying one or two stocks exposes you to risks unique to those companies, which may have little to do with the broader theme.
- Winner-take-all dynamics often appear in technology themes driven by scale.
- AI is an emerging, high-growth technology. The companies leading today may not dominate tomorrow.
If investors ask about a specific AI company, advisors can assess their appetite for risk and discuss how putting dollars toward these stocks affects overall portfolio volatility.Here‘s how AI could affect key equity sectors and our top stock picks in each.
Stock Sectors and the Impact of AI
Semiconductors Remain Supported by AI Demand Despite Recent Volatility
AI continues to be the primary growth driver for the semiconductor industry, but the story has expanded beyond AI processors alone. High-bandwidth memory, DRAM, and NAND markets are experiencing unprecedented demand as AI infrastructure buildouts create supply bottlenecks and support significant pricing power across the memory ecosystem.
Semiconductors remain the key force behind the AI infrastructure buildout. World Semiconductor Trade Statistics data shows industry billings (akin to revenue) growth accelerated dramatically in 2026, reaching 94% year-over-year growth in April as demand for AI processors and memory chips surged. Morningstar forecasts the semiconductor industry could generate nearly $1.5 trillion in revenue in 2026.
The chart below highlights the acceleration in semiconductor industry revenue growth driven by AI infrastructure investment and rising memory prices. While AI and memory remain red-hot, Morningstar notes that PCs and smartphones are facing headwinds from tight memory supply and higher component costs.
Here are our top semiconductor stock picks:
- Nvidia NVDA remains Morningstar's top AI semiconductor pick. The firm continues to dominate AI accelerators and is expected to generate more than $300 billion of AI-related revenue in calendar 2026. Morningstar believes AI models remain compute-constrained, supporting continued demand for Nvidia's processors and rack-scale AI systems.
- Broadcom AVGO remains a favorite AI beneficiary because of its leadership in custom AI accelerators. The firm is the leading ASIC provider behind Google's TPU efforts and partnerships with major AI developers. Morningstar expects custom AI chips to account for approximately 25% of the AI processor market over time, creating a significant long-term growth runway.
- NXP Semiconductors NXPI is viewed as an attractive opportunity among analog and mixed-signal semiconductor firms, supported by automotive and industrial recovery trends and a modest discount to fair value.
For the full outlook on investment opportunities, download the semiconductor industry report.
Semiconductor chemicals stocks are poised for expansion
As AI drives demand for semiconductors, we see strong growth across the value chain, including the companies that produce the consumable chemicals required to make each chip.
The shift to more advanced chips with smaller nodes is a significant driver of revenue growth for semiconductor chemicals. These smaller nodes require greater volumes of higher-priced products for fabricators to achieve acceptable yields. Each step down in node size can increase the need for materials by 10% to 25%, creating a strong tailwind for chemical producers.
Here are our best stock picks in the chemical sector:
- Entegris ENTG is a leading producer of semiconductor chemicals, materials, and filtration, with nearly 95% of its revenue derived from semiconductors.
- Qnity Electronics Q is a leading producer of chemicals and materials for semiconductor fabrication and electronics manufacturing that spun off from DuPont in late 2025.
For a deeper look at the factors driving this industry, download the full semiconductor chemicals and materials report.
Software stocks have been pummeled, but industry impact will take years to unfold
Investor fears over the death of software have gained momentum on their way to becoming hurricane-force winds. We think investors have an opportunity to pick through the wreckage and own some software vendors that not only will survive but also can thrive in an AI world.
We still think software is moaty, as switching costs remain a challenge that must be overcome for new software vendors, AI providers, and enterprise users. However, the uncertainty around switching costs has increased. AI may make it easier to change applications in terms of data migration and application integration. At the same time, it may increase competition, from the potential rise of new vendors to possible internal vibe coding from customers, as a means to replace existing applications.
The data is pretty clear that AI is not immediately adversely affecting software companies’ performance. We think some vendors are more at risk than others, but it will take several years before negative impacts begin to manifest.
These wide-moat software companies are our top picks in our coverage.
- Microsoft MSFT owns core franchises in several software categories such as Windows, Office, and Dynamics. It is also the second-largest cloud service provider and a leader in AI through its close partnership with OpenAI.
- Guidewire GWRE is the largest software vendor focused exclusively on the property-casualty insurance market, where it has come to be a clear leader.
- Tyler Technologies TYL is the largest software vendor focused on the municipal government market. It has a broad and still-expanding portfolio.
Cybersecurity stocks will see increased demand as AI-driven attacks increase in scale and complexity
As AI cyberattacks become more automated, personalized, and scalable, we think innovative cybersecurity platform vendors will emerge as winners.
Adoption of AI in cybersecurity remains limited today, we see significant runway for growth as organizations increase usage and face rising attack intensity. Firms that do not leverage AI and automation take longer to identify and contain breaches, highlighting the growing cost of underinvestment in AI-powered security.
In our recent Cybersecurity Landscape report, we size the AI-driven cybersecurity opportunity at more than $50 billion by 2030, representing over 15% of total security spending.
We think these cybersecurity companies are the best positioned in our coverage:
- CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is a leader in endpoint security and continues to expand its platform across cloud, identity, and services, strengthening its position as a broad security provider.
- Palo Alto Networks PANW’s broad, integrated platform and strong enterprise presence support a wide economic moat, benefiting from high switching costs and vendor consolidation trends.
- Zscaler ZS is a pioneer in zero-trust and cloud security solutions, areas of cybersecurity primed for growth.
- Fortinet FTNT offers solutions ranging from network security firewalls to security operations. In our view, the firm’s established customer switching costs and increasingly potent network effect support a wide economic moat.
Data center power demand is creating a growth engine for utilities
AI-driven data center expansion is increasing the importance of electric utilities, which supply power and provide the grid infrastructure and support needed for data center operations.
Morningstar expects US data center electricity demand to rise from about 225 terawatt-hours in 2025 to 950 terawatt-hours by 2030 and 1,405 terawatt-hours by 2035, increasing data centers’ share of total US electricity demand from roughly 5% in 2025 to 24% in 2030 and 34% in 2035.
We expect this demand growth will be driven by continued AI adoption and hyperscale data center development.
We see the Midwest as being a particularly important beneficiary of this trend, noting that data centers are expanding into new regions, including the Midwest, Southeast, and Texas.
Our top stock picks in the utilities sector include:Data Centers report.
Electrical equipment stocks stand to gain from data center growth
New AI data centers require more power and more complex infrastructure, which we think will drive the continued growth of electrical equipment supplier stocks in the capital goods sector.
Data center construction has soared since the launch of ChatGPT, with spending reaching a record seasonally adjusted rate of $40 billion in June 2025. Data centers now account for 40% of US office construction, up from just 15% in 2021, reflecting both the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure and declines in other commercial segments.
This boom has driven the growth of electrical equipment suppliers to between two and four times their long-term average, far outpacing the roughly 4% historical growth rate seen since 1982.
Schneider Electric Earns Double the Amount of Revenue From Data Centers Than Any of Its Peers, but Vertiv Is the Closest Pure-Play
Our top stock picks in the capital goods sector include:
- Schneider Electric SE SU leads the pack with approximately $9.5 billion in data center revenue, which is more than 50% higher than its nearest competitor.
- Vertiv Holdings Co VRT is the closest to a pure-play data center supplier, with more than three-quarters of its revenue coming from this market.
For a deeper look at how AI investment is reshaping the capital goods landscape, download the full Powering Artificial Intelligence report.
Wafer fabrication equipment companies will grow with global chip supply and complexity
Wafer fabrication equipment is a set of machines that enable chipmakers like Nvidia NVDA, Apple AAPL, and TSMC to build better generative AI models and devices. They drive the cutting edge of electronics and generate over $100 billion in annual revenue.
We predict a stronger growth cycle ahead than industry consensus, with a forecasted 8% annualized growth over the next five years. Furthermore, we believe WFE in isolation underestimates the total AI revenue opportunity for wafer fabrication equipment companies, with attractive growth in advanced packaging equipment and services increasing the total addressable market size by about 25%.
We believe our six covered WFE companies are the best of breed on the cutting edge of chip manufacturing with technology-driven wide moats.
- ASM International ASM, our top stock pick, is close to a pure-play on advanced deposition and stands to see higher penetration in AI chips.
- ASML ASML has a practical monopoly on lithography, and we expect it to benefit from greater penetration in AI chipmaking and a technology transition to high numerical aperture at the end of the decade.
- Applied Materials AMAT is the most exposed to advanced packaging among WFE firms, which positions it well to capitalize on AI demand in the medium term.
- Lam Research LRCX and KLA KLAC are being valued as the biggest net beneficiaries of AI in WFE. We agree that these two are AI winners, but they are being valued at a premium to peers that share a similar opportunity.
Download our latest Technology Observer report for an exhaustive account of the wafer fabrication equipment market, the factors driving growth, and Morningstar analysts’ top picks for investment.
Quantum computing could fuel AI long term, but not the next decade
While we think quantum computing can contribute significantly to AI in the long term, we do not think the impact will be meaningful within early adoption use cases in the next decade.
It seems likely that quantum computers will be able to perform calculations that are simply not possible using even the most powerful classical computers in the world today. With headline-stealing promise like that, money has been pouring into the field for some time, and several publicly traded quantum pure-plays have seen their market caps balloon in 2025. The technology is nothing short of bleeding edge, but unfortunately, quantum computing is not ready for mass-market adoption.
On the one hand, the probabilistic and predictive nature of generative AI suggests that quantum computing should be a natural fit. On the other hand, the latency involving loading all of the data into quantum memory— which is imperfect at best or nonexistent at worst—would exceed the decoherence time associated with any known quantum hardware architecture.
As the technology matures, it seems like quantum could potentially push generative AI to a new level. It also seems reasonable that quantum simulations can be performed and results of workloads performed on quantum workloads could be fed into large language models to help refine their training or perhaps add new capabilities.
Investing in AI ETFs and Mutual Funds
Artificial intelligence and big data funds can invest across the AI value chain and aim to capture structural alpha as the market evolves.
US AI-focused funds attracted $16.1 billion in net inflows in 2025—nearly 8 times the $2.1 billion gathered in 2024. Flows remained resilient at $2.5 billion in first-quarter 2026 despite the broader market turbulence.
Thematic funds can offer a more diversified approach than individual stocks. However, these funds differ widely in how they define and track the AI theme, resulting in varying performance outcomes.
Funds targeting the same AI theme can deliver very different outcomes. Broadly, AI funds take three different approaches:
- Core AI plays
- Dynamic AI plays
- Peripheral AI plays
The Magnificent Seven dominate the most frequently held stocks among these funds, which means advisors should evaluate overlapping holdings when integrating them into broader investment portfolios.
The Morningstar Medalist Rating is a forward-looking assessment of a fund’s ability to outperform its peers over a full market cycle. These AI ETFs and mutual funds have earned a Morningstar Medalist Rating of Bronze or higher.
How Do I Avoid Hype Around AI Investments?
In our latest research, we introduce the Core AI Exposure Score, an analyst-calculated metric that enables direct, like‑for‑like comparisons across AI stocks and funds. It leverages the strengths of both Morningstar’s equity research and manager research approaches to create a single score that can be used to reveal the opportunities with the most exposure to AI-driven revenue.
For a deeper dive into investment data and portfolio analysis, Direct Advisory Suite offers connected tools for financial advisors. Empower your practice with the insights needed to identify opportunities and build resilient client portfolios.