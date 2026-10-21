Semiconductor Industry Outlook 2026

AI is projected to drive semiconductor industry growth at an estimated 11%-19% compound annual rate through 2030, reshaping demand across logic, memory, and equipment subsectors alike. This shift extends beyond GPUs: general-purpose servers, high-bandwidth memory, and advanced packaging are now seeing accelerated investment as agentic AI workloads emerge. For investors evaluating semiconductor exposure, this report clarifies which companies hold durable competitive advantages, or economic moats, and which remain vulnerable to the industry's historic boom-and-bust cycles.

Morningstar's latest semiconductor industry report finds that AI accelerator and networking revenue could climb roughly sixfold by 2030, led by Nvidia, with Broadcom and AMD positioned as strong secondary beneficiaries. This growth isn't confined to AI chips alone—semiconductor equipment makers, foundries, memory suppliers, and packaging firms are all seeing above-trend growth tied to AI demand.

Download our semiconductor industry report to find out how to capitalize on AI growth while making informed decisions.