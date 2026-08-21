Global Sustainable Fund Assets Reach New High in Q2 2026

This report examines recent activity in the global sustainable fund universe and details regional flows, assets, and product launches during the second quarter of 2026.

Owing to reporting lags, Australia and New Zealand data cover the period through May 31, 2026, while China’s second-quarter flows are excluded, and its assets under management reflect the previous quarter-end figure. These timing differences affect all global figures presented in this report.

Download the full Q2 2026 Global Sustainable Fund Flows report for detailed regional analysis, asset manager rankings, sustainable fund launch trends, and market commentary from Morningstar Sustainalytics.