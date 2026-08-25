The US drug distribution sector plays a critical role in ensuring timely delivery of pharmaceuticals while driving supply chain efficiencies. The US population is aging, and with it, the need for more prescriptions.

With the rising impact of new GLP-1 therapies, drug pricing dynamics, and investments in specialty assets, distributors are increasingly looking for ways to ensure relevance and maintain presence in this competitive market.

Our latest report provides a granular view of the industry, from the economic moats of distributors to their partnerships, and the tactics they adopt to maintain a competitive edge. The annual report offers a glimpse into the future with financial projections, highlighting the role of specialty drugs and biosimilars in upcoming growth.

Download the report today to discover how drug distribution stocks can improve your clients’ investment strategies.