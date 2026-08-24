The obesity and diabetes markets are on the cusp of transformation, driven by cutting-edge GLP-1 therapies. Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are shaping the competitive landscape, with novel drugs like tirzepatide and semaglutide leading growth. Yet, challengers like Roche, Pfizer, and Amgen are positioning themselves to carve niches, uncovering untapped market potential. With forecasts estimating GLP-1 therapies to reach a $180 billion market by 2034, this report explores emerging trends, innovative therapies, and competitive dynamics shaping this sector.

Our report on the obesity drug market landscape analyzes obesity treatments, market concentration, obesity drug candidates, public and private market considerations, and more.

Download the report now to find out how this growing industry can set your clients up for long-term success.