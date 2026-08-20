6 Up-and-Coming Funds Worth Your Attention

After three additions to the fixed income Prospects list in January 2026, we added four more, and dropped one in July 2026.

The capabilities of the actively managed PGIM High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL), which launched in September 2018 and had $1.3 billion in assetsval the industry’s best. The unique team setup in which experienced managers research securities with analysts to facilitate quick decision-making is a big part of its edge.

GMO Emerging Country Debt (GMDFX), which has been among theningstar Category’s top performers since manager Tina Vandersteel became lead manager in 2015, is compelling. Rather than relying on country allocation, Vandersteel and her team seek undervalued securities through bottom-up research, exploiting pricing differences between benchmark-eligible bonds and adjacent instruments with similar sovereign risk.

Since the passive Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF’s (DFSD) November 2021 inception, it has garnered roughly $7 billion in assets.

Lastly, Intrepid Income (ICMUX) posted top-decile results in its multisector bond category over the trailing 10-year period through June 2026.