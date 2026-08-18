The North American airline industry is normalizing after years of post-pandemic surges. Our research points to slower capacity and passenger growth ahead. Fuel price shocks and broader macroeconomic uncertainty are testing the sector's resilience just as growth levels begin to level off.

Fuel is the airline industry’s largest variable cost, at times consuming close to one-third of total operating expenses. Airlines can pass that cost to passengers through ticket prices, but not overnight and not without a lag that squeezes margins in the meantime. Layer on structural cost pressures, and fuel volatility stops being a standalone risk.

Morningstar's latest research analyzes fuel price shocks, premium segmentation strategies, rising structural unit costs, and the competitive outlook for legacy versus low-cost carriers. Get the complete US & Canada Airlines Pulse report today.