Real business experience
Compete in a group case competition tackling a real Morningstar business challenge and present your findings to senior leaders, or join a job shadow to explore different career paths.
You'll contribute to a department project matched to your background, build skills alongside experienced professionals, and get a direct look at what it's like to work at Morningstar.
Compete in a group case competition tackling a real Morningstar business challenge and present your findings to senior leaders, or join a job shadow to explore different career paths.
Work with a dedicated mentor throughout the summer.
Access direct discussions with senior leaders.
Join after-work events and connect with Morningstar employees across the firm.
Rising seniors receive early access to apply for the Morningstar Development Program (MDP), our development career program for recent graduates.
EEO is the law. E-Verify Notice: English and Spanish. Right to Work Notice: English or Spanish.
All statistics and data points above are sourced from Morningstar's Corporate Sustainability Report as of Dec. 31, 2025 or Bureau of Labor Statistics data.