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Start your career with a summer internship at Morningstar

The Morningstar Summer Internship Program is a 10-week, Chicago-based program for undergraduate students pursuing careers in investment research, data, or financial services.
Find your next role

What to expect from your 10 weeks at Morningstar

You'll contribute to a department project matched to your background, build skills alongside experienced professionals, and get a direct look at what it's like to work at Morningstar.

What the summer internship experience includes

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Real business experience

Compete in a group case competition tackling a real Morningstar business challenge and present your findings to senior leaders, or join a job shadow to explore different career paths.

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Dedicated mentorship

Work with a dedicated mentor throughout the summer.

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Leadership access

Access direct discussions with senior leaders.

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Work events

Join after-work events and connect with Morningstar employees across the firm.

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Your path to MDP

Rising seniors receive early access to apply for the Morningstar Development Program (MDP), our development career program for recent graduates.

Who you are

We look for undergraduate students who think independently, communicate clearly, and show up engaged in their studies and beyond.

Stay connected on internship opportunities

Hear from our Interns

Frequently asked questions

EEO is the law. E-Verify Notice: English and Spanish. Right to Work Notice: English or Spanish.

All statistics and data points above are sourced from Morningstar's Corporate Sustainability Report as of Dec. 31, 2025 or Bureau of Labor Statistics data.