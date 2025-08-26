Rod Diefendorf is President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) for PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, which Morningstar acquired in 2016. Diefendorf joined PitchBook in 2016 as COO and was responsible for overseeing daily operations and developing strategies to scale the business, increase efficiency, and drive continued growth. In 2024, his role expanded to take on leadership of PitchBook.

Since joining PitchBook, Diefendorf is credited with evolving PitchBook’s marketing strategies, sales, and customer success organizational structures. Diefendorf has also spearheaded the launch of organization-wide manager and leadership development training programs and assisted in creating PitchBook’s expansive employee resource groups to support professional growth and networking while promoting diversity and inclusion across the organization.

Diefendorf has over 25 years of experience driving growth and increasing shareholder value at startups and large corporations in the technology sector. Prior to joining PitchBook in 2016, Diefendorf served as COO of Archeo, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marchex, Inc. that was sold to GoDaddy under his leadership. Diefendorf also previously held leadership roles with Marchex, Superpages, and Infospace, where he led a handful of acquisitions, technology integrations, and strategic business initiatives.

Diefendorf holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Southern California.