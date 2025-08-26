Detlef Scholz is president of credit ratings. He is responsible for all aspects of the company’s global credit ratings business, which is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Prior to this role, Scholz served as managing director and head of Europe at DBRS, a global credit ratings agency acquired by Morningstar in 2019. Scholz has more than 25 years of experience in the credit ratings industry. In the four years he oversaw DBRS’ European operations, he significantly expanded the size and footprint of DBRS’ business in the region.