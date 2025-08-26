Joe Mansueto, Executive Chairman

Joe Mansueto founded Morningstar in 1984 and became executive chairman in 2017. He has served as chairman of the board of directors from the company’s inception, and as chief executive officer from 1984 to 1996 and again from 2000 to 2017.

Mansueto oversaw the company’s international expansion, growth into new businesses, and the development of its valuable intellectual property used throughout the financial industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.