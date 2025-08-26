Michael Holt, CFA, Chief Financial Officer
Education
BS Business, Indiana University
MBA, University of Chicago Booth School of Business
Media Resources
+1 312 696-6037
newsroom@morningstar.com
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Michael Holt, CFA, is the chief financial officer for Morningstar, responsible for controllership, tax, internal audit, financial planning and analysis, treasury, investor relations, procurement, and real estate.
Before assuming his current role in 2025, Holt served as Morningstar’s chief strategy officer for seven years. In 2023, he was also named president of the Research and Investments group, overseeing the 400-person team responsible for Morningstar’s rigorous, independent equity and managed investment analysis and ratings as well as portfolio construction for the company’s investment management capabilities.
Holt first joined Morningstar in 2008 as an equity analyst, and his strengths in assessing company value and competitive advantage earned him progressively more senior roles over the next six years. He led the global equity research team from 2014 to 2018 before he assumed the corporate strategy position, in which he played an important role in growing Morningstar’s revenue profile and set of capabilities through capital allocation and acquisitions.
He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in business from Indiana University.