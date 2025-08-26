Michael Holt, CFA, is the chief financial officer for Morningstar, responsible for controllership, tax, internal audit, financial planning and analysis, treasury, investor relations, procurement, and real estate.

Before assuming his current role in 2025, Holt served as Morningstar’s chief strategy officer for seven years. In 2023, he was also named president of the Research and Investments group, overseeing the 400-person team responsible for Morningstar’s rigorous, independent equity and managed investment analysis and ratings as well as portfolio construction for the company’s investment management capabilities.