Brock Johnson, President, Morningstar Retirement
Education
BA Business and Economics, Wheaton College
MBA, Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management
Media Resources
+1 312 696-6037
newsroom@morningstar.com
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Brock Johnson is the president of Morningstar Retirement and co-head of Morningstar Investment Management, a US registered investment adviser.
Morningstar provides investment advisory and management solutions to the broader retirement market, including retirement-plan providers, plan sponsors, advisors/consultants, and retirement-plan participants.
Johnson is responsible for the overall business including strategic positioning, solution development, sales and marketing, and account management, as well as product development for the company’s institutional retirement investment products and services.
Before assuming his current position, Johnson helped create and expand Morningstar’s institutional business while holding leadership positions within Morningstar Investment Management, Morningstar’s Institutional Consulting Group, Morningstar Associates, and within Morningstar’s advice business unit. Before joining Morningstar in 2000, he was director of consultative products for Key Asset Management.
Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in business and economics from Wheaton College and a master’s degree in business administration, with a dual concentration in finance and policy management, from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management.