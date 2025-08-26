Brock Johnson is the president of Morningstar Retirement and co-head of Morningstar Investment Management, a US registered investment adviser.

Morningstar provides investment advisory and management solutions to the broader retirement market, including retirement-plan providers, plan sponsors, advisors/consultants, and retirement-plan participants.

Johnson is responsible for the overall business including strategic positioning, solution development, sales and marketing, and account management, as well as product development for the company’s institutional retirement investment products and services.