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Benefits built for the whole you

Our holistic benefits are designed to positively touch all aspects of your life, not just your career.

Benefits vary by region. The commitment behind them does not.

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Employees working in a booth at a Morningstar office.

Build a better future

Your future matters. To you and to us. Our financial tools and benefits help you plan confidently and empower you for what’s ahead.

Take the time you need

We give you the time and space to take care of yourself and your family.

What our colleagues are saying

Support your health and well-being

Your health has more than one dimension. We provide coverage and resources that reflect that.

Give back to your community

We are a force for good in financial markets and in the communities where we live and work.

In 40-plus offices across the world, our workspaces inspire quality work and connection. Common features include open floor plans, collaborative meeting areas, and office pods.

Benefits Extras Innovative office spaces
51.7%
Internal hiring rate in 2025
85%
Employees who used the flex stipend in 2025
$2.6M
Total donations from employees, Morningstar, and company match (USD) in 2025

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Advisory services provided by Morningstar Investment Management LLC, a registered investment advisor and wholly owned subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.

All statistics and data points above are sourced from Morningstar’s Corporate Sustainability Report 2025 as of Dec. 31, 2025.