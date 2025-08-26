Kunal Kapoor, CFA, Chief Executive Officer
Education
BA Economics and Environmental Policy, Monmouth College
MBA, University of Chicago Booth School of Business
Media Resources
+1 312 696-6037
newsroom@morningstar.com
Download press photo
Kunal Kapoor, CFA, is the chief executive officer of Morningstar. Before assuming his current role in 2017, he served as president, responsible for product development and innovation, sales and marketing, and driving strategic prioritization across the firm.
Since joining Morningstar in 1997 as a data analyst, Kapoor has held a variety of roles at the firm, including leadership positions in research and innovation. He served as director of mutual fund research and was part of the team that launched Morningstar Investment Services, Inc., before moving on to other roles including director of business strategy for international operations, and later, president and chief investment officer of Morningstar Investment Services. During his tenure, he has also led Morningstar.com® and the firm’s data business as well as its global products and client solutions group.
Kapoor holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and environmental policy from Monmouth College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago, and served on the board of PitchBook, a firm that provides a comprehensive private equity and venture capital database, prior to its acquisition by Morningstar in late 2016.
Kapoor is a member of the board of directors of Wealth Enhancement Group, a privately-owned independent wealth management firm, and a member of the Council on Chicago Booth. He serves on the boards of several Chicago-based nonprofit organizations.