Amelia Furr, President, Morningstar Indexes
Education
BA Economics, University of Wisconsin-Madison
MBA, DePaul University Kellstadt Graduate School of Business
Media Resources
+1 312 696-6037
newsroom@morningstar.com
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Amelia Furr is President of Morningstar Indexes. She oversees all aspects of Morningstar Indexes, including business development, customer success, sales operations, technology, operations, and strategic alignment across product and marketing functions. Furr is responsible for developing and executing a global strategic plan to grow the Morningstar Indexes business, enter new markets and channels of distribution, develop innovative new products, and build a culture of high performance based on trust and mutual respect—while aligning with other Morningstar groups to meet and exceed client expectations.
Under her leadership, the team delivers scalable solutions across a diverse product portfolio, including retail investment products, licensed data, direct indexing, and structured products, along with index calculation, governance, and administration services. Morningstar Indexes serves an impressive roster of global clients, including wealth managers, asset managers, banks, hedge funds, insurance companies, market data platforms, private equity firms, public and private pensions, and institutional consultants.
Before assuming her current role in 2026, Furr served as Chief Commercial Officer for Morningstar Indexes, where she led go-to-market initiatives for passive products, market data licensing, and all aspects of index-related business development. Since joining Morningstar in 2020, she has been a driving force behind the strategic vision and operational execution of the global sales organization across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Prior to joining Morningstar, Furr held leadership roles at FTSE Russell and MSCI, managing strategic client relationships and driving sales growth across the Midwest and West Coast.
Furr holds a BA in Economics from the University of Wisconsin- Madison and an MBA with a concentration in finance from DePaul University’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business. She serves on the board of trustees for the Lincoln Park Zoo and the board of the Index Industry Association.