Before assuming her current role in 2026, Furr served as Chief Commercial Officer for Morningstar Indexes, where she led go-to-market initiatives for passive products, market data licensing, and all aspects of index-related business development. Since joining Morningstar in 2020, she has been a driving force behind the strategic vision and operational execution of the global sales organization across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Prior to joining Morningstar, Furr held leadership roles at FTSE Russell and MSCI, managing strategic client relationships and driving sales growth across the Midwest and West Coast.

Furr holds a BA in Economics from the University of Wisconsin- Madison and an MBA with a concentration in finance from DePaul University’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business. She serves on the board of trustees for the Lincoln Park Zoo and the board of the Index Industry Association.