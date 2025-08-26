Kathleen Peacock, Chief Legal Officer
Education
LLB National University of Singapore
Media Resources
+1 312 696-6037
newsroom@morningstar.com
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Kathleen Peacock is the chief legal officer for Morningstar. She leads Morningstar’s legal and compliance, government affairs and enterprise risk management teams. Peacock provides counsel to Morningstar’s Board of Directors and management on legal and regulatory issues, enterprise risk management, policy developments and goals, and transactions and other business growth strategies.
Peacock has over 20 years in the financial services industry across sales, trading, capital markets, financial markets infrastructure, and data and analytics. Most recently, Peacock worked at the London Stock Exchange Group, where she led the legal team within the global Data & Analytics division. Prior to joining LSEG, she spent 10 years in the investment banking division of Barclays Bank PLC in both London and New York. She has strong expertise in guiding business expansion through M&A, changing regulatory environments, managing litigation, and protecting intellectual property.
Peacock earned her law degree at the National University of Singapore and began her career in Singapore as an associate in Allen & Gledhill before joining Allen & Overy.