Peacock has over 20 years in the financial services industry across sales, trading, capital markets, financial markets infrastructure, and data and analytics. Most recently, Peacock worked at the London Stock Exchange Group, where she led the legal team within the global Data & Analytics division. Prior to joining LSEG, she spent 10 years in the investment banking division of Barclays Bank PLC in both London and New York. She has strong expertise in guiding business expansion through M&A, changing regulatory environments, managing litigation, and protecting intellectual property.

Peacock earned her law degree at the National University of Singapore and began her career in Singapore as an associate in Allen & Gledhill before joining Allen & Overy.