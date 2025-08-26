David W. Williams, Chief Design Officer
Education
BS Industrial Design, Ohio State University
MFA, Yale University School of Art
Media Resources
+1 312 696-6037
newsroom@morningstar.com
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David Williams is the chief design officer for Morningstar. He is responsible for corporate design and its application to brand identity, products, communications, and the workplace.
Williams joined Morningstar in 1993 and has been instrumental in establishing design as one of the company’s core capabilities. Under his leadership, Morningstar has been nationally recognized for design quality in product marketing and communications.
Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial design from Ohio State University and a master’s degree in fine arts from Yale University School of Art. He is a member of the American Institute of Graphic Arts.