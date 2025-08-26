Elizabeth Collins, CFA, Chief Strategy Officer

Elizabeth Collins, CFA, is chief strategy officer for Morningstar, where she leads the development and execution of the company’s long-term strategic vision.

Prior to this role, Collins served as global head of credit operations and standards for Morningstar DBRS. She played a central role in combining the Morningstar and DBRS credit ratings businesses after Morningstar’s 2019 acquisition of DBRS; her team built a more scalable, agile organization focused on efficient delivery of credit ratings and positioned for long-term growth.

Earlier in her career, Collins was Morningstar’s global head of equity research, championing fundamental equity analysis focused on economic moats and long-term valuation. She’s also co-author of Why Moats Matter: The Morningstar Approach to Stock Investing (John Wiley & Sons, 2014).