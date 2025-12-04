Julie Willoughby, Chief Revenue Officer
Education
BA American Studies and Italian, Miami University
Media Resources
+1 312 696-6037
newsroom@morningstar.com
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Julie Willoughby is the chief revenue officer for Morningstar. She is responsible for the firm’s global revenue and client-facing functions including global marketing, sales, client solutions, customer success, field operations, services, and support.
Before assuming her current role in 2025, Willoughby served as Head of Global Sales, leading go-to-market strategy and execution for Morningstar’s centralized sales teams and serving its most strategic clients across asset management, advisor, and alliances segments. With over 20 years of experience in sales management and business strategy, Julie has been a key member of the senior leadership team.
Willoughby has also served on the board of Morningstar’s Women’s Initiative (WIN), acted as an ambassador for the Leading Women Executives Program, and coached within Morningstar’s mentoring and leadership programs.
Willoughby holds a bachelor’s degree, with honors, in American Studies and Italian from Miami University and a Claritas Investment Certificate through the CFA Institute.