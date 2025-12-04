Julie Willoughby is the chief revenue officer for Morningstar. She is responsible for the firm’s global revenue and client-facing functions including global marketing, sales, client solutions, customer success, field operations, services, and support.

Before assuming her current role in 2025, Willoughby served as Head of Global Sales, leading go-to-market strategy and execution for Morningstar’s centralized sales teams and serving its most strategic clients across asset management, advisor, and alliances segments. With over 20 years of experience in sales management and business strategy, Julie has been a key member of the senior leadership team.