Daniel Needham, CFA, is the president of Morningstar Wealth and Research & Investments, and co-head of Morningstar Investment Management, a US registered investment adviser. Needham leads the strategic direction and operational excellence of Morningstar Wealth, driving innovation and delivering value to clients globally. Needham also oversees the team responsible for Morningstar’s rigorous, independent equity and managed investment analysis and ratings.

Needham has a strong commitment to empowering investors through transparency, education, and personalized service. Needham previously held senior positions within Morningstar, including chief investment officer, Morningstar Investment Management; president and chief investment officer, Morningstar Investment Management Europe; managing director, Investment Management Australia; and senior portfolio manager, Ibbotson Associates (acquired by Morningstar).

Needham holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from the University of Sydney and is a CFA® Charterholder. He serves on the board of directors of SMArtX Advisory, a leading managed accounts technology provider.