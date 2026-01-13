David Pagliaro, President, Morningstar Sustainalytics

With over 30 years of experience in investment management and banking, Pagliaro has held leadership roles across global organizations, driving transformation in financial services through data and technology. Previously, he served as CEO of Risk Global, a subsidiary of Infopro Digital, overseeing enterprise-level growth initiatives and operational excellence. Pagliaro also spent over a decade at S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he held executive leadership positions, including General Manager and Global Head of Credit Solutions, launching solutions to address credit risk challenges worldwide.

Beyond his professional achievements, Pagliaro is committed to social impact initiatives and serves as an honorary advisor to Global Health Partnerships, a UK charity dedicated to bringing qualified health workers to underserved communities in Asia and Africa.

Pagliaro holds a Master of Business Administration from the London Business School and a Bachelor of Arts from the University at Albany.