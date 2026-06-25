Technology
Build the platforms and tools that Morningstar and its clients depend on.
As an MDP participant, you'll choose from ten career tracks and gain hands-on experience through real projects, cross-functional collaboration, and on-the-job learning. You'll build technical, analytical, communication, and leadership skills while exploring different areas of Morningstar's business and growing your professional network.
In-depth onboarding and finance training.
Self-guided and instructor-led curriculum tailored to your track.
Mentorship to help you navigate your path.
Offsite learning that includes a relationship-building component.
Projects outside your home team to build cross-functional skills.
EEO is the law. E-Verify Notice: English and Spanish. Right to Work Notice: English or Spanish.
All statistics and data points above are sourced from Morningstar's Corporate Sustainability Report as of Dec. 31, 2025 or Bureau of Labor Statistics data.