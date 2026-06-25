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Start your career with the Morningstar Development Program (MDP)

The MDP is a two-year early career development program for recent graduates in the United States. You choose your path, build real skills, and establish the foundation for long-term career growth.
Find your next role

The MDP experience

As an MDP participant, you'll choose from ten career tracks and gain hands-on experience through real projects, cross-functional collaboration, and on-the-job learning. You'll build technical, analytical, communication, and leadership skills while exploring different areas of Morningstar's business and growing your professional network.

A look inside the program

Choose your track in the Morningstar Development Program

Each track provides opportunities to learn about Morningstar’s business, from interacting directly with our clients to building knowledge of our data, products, and research.

Technology

Build the platforms and tools that Morningstar and its clients depend on.

Equity research

Produce independent company research that helps investors cut through the noise and make confident decisions.

Credit ratings

Deliver independent credit analysis that brings clarity and transparency to fixed income markets.

Customer success

Develop the client relationships that help investors get the most from Morningstar's products and data.

Sales

Bring Morningstar's data, research, and tools to the clients who depend on them to invest with confidence.

Finance

Apply financial discipline and analysis to the decisions that shape Morningstar's long-term direction.

Quantitative research

Conduct rigorous, independent analysis that shapes how investors understand the market.

People & culture

Shape the workplace where Morningstar's people grow, contribute, and do their best work.

Rotational

Work across multiple areas of the business, build a broad skill set, and discover the path that's right for you.

Support

Solve the problems that keep clients from getting what they need from Morningstar's products and data.

How the Morningstar Development Program is structured

MDP is built around five components designed to develop your skills from the first week forward.
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Orientation

In-depth onboarding and finance training.

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MDP academy

Self-guided and instructor-led curriculum tailored to your track.

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Career coaching

Mentorship to help you navigate your path.

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Field learning

Offsite learning that includes a relationship-building component.

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Practicum

Projects outside your home team to build cross-functional skills.

Stay connected on MDP opportunities

Hear from our MDPs

Frequently asked questions

EEO is the law. E-Verify Notice: English and Spanish. Right to Work Notice: English or Spanish.

All statistics and data points above are sourced from Morningstar's Corporate Sustainability Report as of Dec. 31, 2025 or Bureau of Labor Statistics data.