Marie Trzupek Lynch is the chief people officer at Morningstar. Lynch joined Morningstar in January 2023 and leads Morningstar’s global people and culture team. She is responsible for establishing and executing Morningstar’s global human resources strategy and driving a world-class employee experience for Morningstar’s great people.

Lynch brings a passion for developing innovative talent strategies for Fortune 500 companies and a flair for entrepreneurship. She is recognized as a results-driven executive that has grown organizations from inception with a track record of building high-performing teams. She previously served as the founding president and CEO for Skills for Chicagoland’s Future, a nationally recognized nonprofit that partners with companies to create equal access to jobs and economic mobility. She worked with its Board of Directors to expand the organization into multiple cities in the United States.