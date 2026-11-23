Percentage of UK advisers who indicate lack of time as the top barrier to more client engagement.
12 min read
Morningstar Investor Perspectives for Advisers: 4 Trends Shaping Client Relationships
Executive Summary
As client expectations and investment opportunities evolve, UK financial advisers are expected to adapt to a reality shaped by artificial intelligence and more engaged clients.
And they’re aware of these shifts: Three-quarters (75%) of adviser respondents agree that AI will have a significant impact on the financial advisery industry. At the same time, 77% say that competition among advisers is extremely fierce.
Still, this development has not translated into broader market negativity. Only 21% of advisers reported feeling uncertain or nervous about the current market—that is, they think there’s too much volatility to make any decisions or it seems risky right now.
Yet advisers aren’t fully confident, either.
Although they remain largely positive about the market, advisers are navigating a more complex environment, with shifts in their top market concerns in 2026:
- Inflation (38% versus 31% in 2025)
- Market volatility (36% versus 46% in 2025)
- Economic slowdown/recession (29% versus 33% in 2025)
- Interest rate movement (27% versus 21% in 2025)
Our Morningstar Investor Perspectives: Financial Advisers survey reveals that providing financial advice alone isn’t enough. Adviser priorities are reflecting this change: Although the overall data tells us they spend the exact amount of time they want on client-focused activities (38%), more than one-third (36%) of advisers want to focus additional time on these efforts.
This focus on client engagement is even more crucial as investors become more interested in understanding adviser fees and the value they receive in return. Plus, emerging trends such as AI and private markets are creating opportunities and challenges for advisers.
Together, these trends suggest that advisers may need to balance technology innovation with human elements like transparency and education in order to truly meet client needs. By strengthening relationships and offering clarity, advisers can differentiate themselves while helping clients reach their long-term goals.
Methodology Overview
The Morningstar Investor Perspectives: Financial Advisers survey provides unique insights on the wide-ranging attitudes, behaviours, and preferences of advisers.
Our findings were based on a total of 300 online responses collected across the UK between 21 July and 16 August 2026.
The large and diverse sample allowed us to gather information from different subgroups and deepen our analysis and insights.
Client Engagement Remains Central to Adviser Success
Changing client needs are shaping adviser priorities. Overall, the time that advisers spend on client-focused activities, such as customising an investment strategy to a client’s goals, is exactly the amount of time that they want to spend in 2026 (38%).
Although the overall numbers even out to be the same, more than one-third (36%) of advisers still want to focus more time on these efforts, aiming to increase client-focused activities by an average of 13%. This suggests that many advisers view direct client engagement as one of the clearest ways to deliver value.
Advisers who want to spend more time with clients feel they add more value than other advisers around tailoring financial plans (40%) and offering peace of mind and relief from the stress of money management (36%). This may reflect their belief that additional client engagement can lead to a deeper understanding of client needs and greater reassurance.
Still, top barriers that stand in the way of advisers providing clients with their desired level of advice and service include a general lack of time (39%), regulatory/compliance burden (33%), and administrative/operational work (33%).
Twenty-nine percent of advisers cited client behaviour/emotional decision-making as another key factor that impacted their ability to deliver advice. Specifically, this includes emotional reactions to market news (36%), lack of understanding of investment principles (32%), and unrealistic return expectations (31%).
The finding aligns with 33% of clients who reported education on financial concepts and investment options as one of the top ways their adviser adds value.
By leaning into behavioural coaching, such as providing a second opinion or acting as a financial teacher, advisers can also help clients manage their emotions and stay focused on their goals.
When asked on an open-ended basis, advisers said they would like to remove administrative paperwork burdens (18%) and investment strategy planning (16%) from their workload to create additional time for clients.
Although every approach is different, advisers highlight common areas where they add the most value to their client relationships, including:
- Tailoring financial plans to unique needs and goals (45%)
- Managing investments with expertise, optimising for growth and risk management (41%)
- Educating on financial concepts and investment options (33%)
The percentage of advisers who indicated they added value also showed a year-over-year increase in two areas: tailoring financial plans to unique needs and goals (35% to 45% in 2026) and offering peace of mind and relief from the stress of money management (20% to 27% in 2026).
In other words, advisers continue to recognise that their value goes beyond investment outcomes.
Clients appear to see this impact as well, reflecting an increase in those reporting that their adviser helps boost their confidence in making informed financial decisions (29% in 2024, 30% in 2025, and 33% in 2026).
Key actions for advisers:
- Reduce administrative burdens where possible to create more time for client-focused activities.
- Use behavioural coaching techniques to help clients navigate market volatility and decision-making.
- Lead with both financial expertise and emotional support to deepen client relationships.
Fee Transparency Influences Client Trust
Understanding how advisers are compensated remains an important part of the client relationship, especially as investors become more engaged in evaluating the type and level of service they receive.
Sixty-one percent of advisers continue to discuss fees with their clients at least quarterly, a slight increase from 60% in 2025.
More than half (56%) of advisers also indicated their clients ask about fees frequently or almost every meeting. When clients do raise questions, focus tends to be on the total all-in cost they’re paying (26%), what services are included in the fees (24%), and the value received relative to market performance (15%).
This trend reflects a broader shift in investor expectations, implying that investors want to understand what they’re paying for and how those services contribute to their financial outcomes.
If transparency is what clients seek, advisers must provide clarity on fees in order to build trust and create smoother, more informed conversations.
Put simply, fee conversations may not only be about cost—they may also be an opportunity for advisers to demonstrate value through expertise and guidance.
Percentage of UK advisers who discuss fees with their clients at least quarterly.
The most effective ways for advisers to show their value when compared to fees include:
- Investment performance and portfolio outcomes (23%)
- Financial planning expertise (22%)
- Long-term relationship and trust (21%)
- Personalised service and responsiveness (14%)
Twenty-eight percent of advisers cited client trust and relationships (as in, trust between advisers and clients along with long-term client relationships) as the top impact of greater fee transparency on client relationships and their behaviour, followed by clear fee disclosures and a general better understanding of fees (25%).
At the same time, not adequately explaining fees is one of the most common unintended adviser mistakes. By preparing to answer questions around fee structures and recommendations, advisers can provide clarity that builds trust and leads to smoother, more informed conversations.
Key actions for advisers:
- Proactively communicate fee structures and services, even when clients don’t ask.
- Connect fees to specific outcomes like personalised planning and ongoing guidance.
- Use transparency to build client trust.
AI Adoption Increases Among Advisers
AI has become a common part of how advisers work, but how they use it continues to evolve. In fact, reported AI usage has remained relatively flat across many applications.
The top areas where advisers are using AI include internal productivity like meeting summaries and email drafts (41%) followed by research and due diligence (41%).
But there are significant drops in areas of direct client interaction from 2025, such as:
- Portfolio or market commentary for discussion with clients (41% versus 30% in 2026)
- Client communications or messaging (43% versus 33% in 2026)
- Marketing and content creation (45% versus 40% in 2026)
This trend suggests that advisers may be more selective about where AI adds value within their practice.
While advisers noted that the tool has significantly or moderately improved their efficiency (90% in 2025 to 83% in 2026) and is significantly or somewhat a help to their practice (67% in 2025 to 46% in 2026), both measures declined year over year but remain relatively healthy numbers.
An explanation for this trend is that AI adoption may have surged in 2025 and has since cooled as advisers seek to identify the strongest benefits of AI in their practice following potentially lofty expectations set around AI last year.
For advisers who view AI as a threat (37%), their top reasons centre on AI capabilities and information like data privacy and security risks (29%), workforce and professional impact such as role displacement (27%), and client behaviour and relationships including client preference for automated services (23%).
Concerns are understandable: Investors may be less willing to pay an adviser using AI the same rate as one not using it.
Advisers can address this challenge by highlighting the ways AI helps free up time for client services and explaining their procedures in place to review AI output and ensure quality.
These tools also offer clients the ability to conduct their own research and ask more detailed questions. But AI can generate noise. This means it’s crucial for advisers to understand how clients are using the tool and help them make sense of the information they receive while maintaining alignment with their long-term goals.
Nearly half (47%) of advisers reported the most positive impact of AI was assisting with investment research and manager due diligence by summarising fund documents, generating comparisons, and highlighting key risks.
This suggests that advisers see the functional benefits of AI and are also prioritizing its use in areas that can streamline workflows.
Looking ahead, 43% of advisers noted that AI and advisery work, such as more efficient adviser decision-making and AI in client advisery services, will have the most significant impact on the financial advisery industry over the next three years, helping address the top barrier to deeper client engagement, which was a lack of time.
Percentage of UK advisers who use AI for internal productivity.
As adoption continues to grow, the question for advisers may shift from using the tool to applying it more efficiently. Morningstar’s latest framework helps advisers examine where AI can fit into their workflow and how its value stacks up against its costs.
Key actions for advisers:
- Identify routine tasks that can be streamlined with AI.
- Establish clear review processes to ensure AI-generated content is accurate and aligns with client needs.
- Focus AI use cases on improving workflows rather than replacing human interaction.
Private Market Demand Grows Despite Challenges
Private markets continue to grow in both size and influence. As of November 2026, 1,802 private companies worldwide qualified as “unicorns,” meaning their valuations exceeded USD 1 billion.
This trend reflects the expanding presence of private investments in portfolios and creates a need for adviser guidance on where these investments may fit within a client’s broader financial plan.
But challenges with these investments persist.
The top barriers for advisers to conducting private market due diligence include:
- Concerns about fees and fee transparency (33% in 2025 and 32% in 2026)
- Regulatory uncertainty or compliance burden (28% in 2025 and 32% in 2026)
- Complexity of legal structures and offering documents (37% in 2025 and 32% in 2026)
- Limited access to managers or fund sponsors (32% in 2025 and 31% in 2026)
These findings suggest that success isn’t only about understanding private markets—advisers must know how to evaluate and communicate opportunities.
Yet factors like liquidity constraints, unclear product selection, and inconsistent valuation can add complexity when assessing private markets.
That’s not all: Less than one-in-five (18%) of investors say they understand how private market investments work. In other words, education may be just as important as investment selection, with advisers having an opportunity to create deeper transparency when discussing private markets with clients.
However, this lack of confidence around private markets may not extend to advisers. Eighty-six percent of advisers reported feeling somewhat comfortable or extremely comfortable explaining the private investments they offer to clients compared to 89% in 2025.
This slight decline suggests that more discussion around private markets is amplifying the challenges faced by advisers.
Despite these issues, the percentage of advisers offering private markets to their clients increased from 50% in 2025 to 56% in 2026.
Meanwhile, advisers who offer private market investments anticipate client allocation to remain the same (38%) or increase to some degree (57%).
Percentage of UK advisers who feel somewhat or extremely comfortable explaining private investments.
Even as transparency and education remain key issues, demand for private market investments continues to grow.
As a result, private markets are becoming a more established part of client conversations, increasing the importance of adviser expertise, due diligence, and client education when evaluating where these investments fit within portfolios.
Key actions for advisers:
- Evaluate private investments with a focus on fees, liquidity, and transparency.
- Communicate the role that private markets may play within a broader portfolio.
- Offer education around how private market investments work.
Key Takeaways
- Client engagement: Advisers view spending time with clients as a clear way to deliver value—more than one-third (36%) want to focus more time on these efforts.
- AI adoption: AI is becoming a standard part of adviser workflows, and 83% of advisers report it has significantly or moderately improved their efficiency.
- Private markets: Interest in private markets continues to grow despite a slight decline in adviser confidence, with 86% of advisers feeling somewhat or extremely comfortable explaining private investments to clients compared to 89% in 2025.
Deepen Client Trust With Confidence
Today’s advisers need to deliver more than good financial advice—they must also meet investors’ needs and provide clarity on emerging trends. Our findings from the Morningstar Investor Perspectives: Financial Advisers survey highlight key opportunities for advisers to strengthen client trust and adapt to a shifting market.
Morningstar supports advisers and their goals. With Morningstar Direct Advisory Suite, advisers can address these top areas of concern through a unified investment workflow that combines research, portfolio construction, and practice support in one experience.