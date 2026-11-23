Although the overall numbers even out to be the same, more than one-third (36%) of advisers still want to focus more time on these efforts, aiming to increase client-focused activities by an average of 13%. This suggests that many advisers view direct client engagement as one of the clearest ways to deliver value.

Advisers who want to spend more time with clients feel they add more value than other advisers around tailoring financial plans (40%) and offering peace of mind and relief from the stress of money management (36%). This may reflect their belief that additional client engagement can lead to a deeper understanding of client needs and greater reassurance.

Still, top barriers that stand in the way of advisers providing clients with their desired level of advice and service include a general lack of time (39%), regulatory/compliance burden (33%), and administrative/operational work (33%).

Twenty-nine percent of advisers cited client behaviour/emotional decision-making as another key factor that impacted their ability to deliver advice. Specifically, this includes emotional reactions to market news (36%), lack of understanding of investment principles (32%), and unrealistic return expectations (31%).

The finding aligns with 33% of clients who reported education on financial concepts and investment options as one of the top ways their adviser adds value.

By leaning into behavioural coaching, such as providing a second opinion or acting as a financial teacher, advisers can also help clients manage their emotions and stay focused on their goals.

When asked on an open-ended basis, advisers said they would like to remove administrative paperwork burdens (18%) and investment strategy planning (16%) from their workload to create additional time for clients.