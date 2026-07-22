How to Use Direct Advisory Suite to Better Serve Clients

Today’s investors are looking for more than investment advice—they’re looking for clarity and confidence. Morningstar’s Investor Perspectives research found that more than half of US investors feel uncertain or nervous about the market, while increasing interest in areas such as private markets and artificial intelligence is creating new questions and knowledge gaps.

These findings underscore a growing opportunity for advisors to simplify complexity, strengthen trust, and keep clients focused on their long-term goals. Morningstar’s Direct Advisory Suite helps advisors address these areas of concern through a unified investment workflow that combines research, portfolio construction, and practice support in one experience.

The product leverages insights from Morningstar’s Investor Perspectives for Financial Advisors, which surveys over 500 advisors across the country annually, to meet advisors’ needs and help reduce the need for multiple point solutions. Direct Advisory Suite combines research, portfolio construction, and practice support in a unified workflow. Advisors can save by reducing the need for multiple point solutions with Morningstar Direct Advisory Suite.